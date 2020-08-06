RRPD search for suspects who drove into local gun shop

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for thieves who drove through a Rio Rancho gun shop on Thursday. A car backed into the Rio Rancho Armory.

Police say multiple suspects attempted to steal guns from the shop. It’s unclear if they were successsful.

Police have not identified the suspects at this time. The owner says this is the second time this has happened in the last few weeks.

“Same thing, the tried to get in and didn’t get anything then, so we’re just getting sick of this. Us as a community need to get together and stop this kind of crime from happening again,” said Nash Torres, owner of Rio Rancho Armory.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are related. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.