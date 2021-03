RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho police have arrested a person in connection with the murder of a teen at the Old City Golf Course earlier this month. Richard Cresap, 18, was arrested Friday and has been charged with homicide and tampering with evidence in the death of 15-year-old Alex Jackson.

Police have not said how the two are connected. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.