RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho police are asking the public to avoid the area of Walmart at 901 Unser Blvd SE due to an officer-involved shooting being under investigation. RRPD tweeted out at 7:08 a.m. Saturday morning for the public to be on the lookout for a 2019 Honda Civic with New Mexico license plate ATLS84.

Police say the suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows any information regarding the case, they are asked to call police.

The number of suspects involved or when the shooting actually happened are unknown at this time. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.