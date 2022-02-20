ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell woman has been arrested for shooting and killing her roommate during a fight. Roswell police were sent out to a home around 12:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon after 26-year-old Melissa Kenyon called police to say she had shot 51-year-old Cassandra Kirkman.

Investigators believe the two women, who had a history of conflict with each other, got into a fight and that Kirkman had hit Kenyon with a pipe. That’s when Kenyon grabbed her boyfriend’s gun and shot Kirkman.

She’s been charged with voluntary manslaughter. Her boyfriend, 35-year-old Uriah Shields, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.