ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A 31-year-old woman from Roswell was killed when she crashed a car into a business in the city on Saturday, according to the Roswell Police Department.

Michelle Horton was the only one in the Chevrolet Malibu when it crashed into The Wrap Studio at the 400 block of East Second St. just before 11 p.m. Police said Horton died at the scene.

RPD’s Traffic Division is continuing to investigate the crash.