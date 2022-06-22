ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell woman is facing charges after police say she took her nephew without permission. A missing person alert went out Sunday for 6-year-old Aryk Peralta after he left his father’s home in Roswell with his aunt, Debra Peralta.

The boy’s dad told police they were supposed to go to Walmart but he never came back. Investigators were able to ping Peralta’s phone to El Paso and later to Las Cruces where the two were found at a Holiday Inn.

According to court documents, when questioned, Peralta told police she was the boy’s mother and that when she was a baby, she was sold to a hospital by her parents and feared the same thing would happen to her nephew.

Peralta is charged with child abuse and custodial interference.