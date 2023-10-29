ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man suspected in a shooting at a Walmart will stay behind bars through his trial.

Joshua Martinez is suspected of shooting and killing a man while on shift at the Roswell Walmart.

According to police, Martinez was following the victim and his girlfriend before being confronted with the woman attempting to punch him.

Martinez is accused of following the couple down an aisle in the store before pulling out a gun and shooting the man.

Although his next court date has yet to be set, Martinez is facing a first-degree murder charge and unlawful carrying of a handgun by a person under 19.

Police also arrested the victim’s girlfriend, Zayleen Thyberg, saying she removed a gun from the victim’s possession after the shooting, hiding it in some nearby merchandise.