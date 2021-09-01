Roswell teens charged in crime spree

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A scary and violent crime spree by two teens, one a 16-year-old girl; it ended with at least six victims. According to a criminal complaint, 16-year-old Serena Montoya had used Snapchat to lure the alleged victim to Loveless Park on Monday evening.

With the help of her 18-year-old boyfriend Audric Arthur Lacey they tried to rob the victim and steal his car at gunpoint. As the victim tried to get away he said Lacey started shooting, hitting his car several times, and another car nearby. The crime spree didn’t end there.

Todd Wildermuth, a spokesperson for the Roswell Police Department, said that the spree then moved locations. “The two suspect teenagers then stole a vehicle that was open and running in the same parking lot there at the park,” Wildermuth said.

From there, the couple went to the Cielo Grande Recreational Complex and found more victims.

“They committed an armed robbery against four other teenagers and stole some cellphones and electronic type devices,” Wildermuth said.

Police were dispatched and able to find the pair on the 3100 block of Radcliffe in southeast Roswell and made the arrest. Police found the stolen items, stolen car and the gun that’s believed to have been used in the crime.

Roswell police say this is not something they want to see in the community and hope this is a one-time event. “When it’s committed by teenagers by young people it’s obviously disheartening these people still have their lives ahead of them,” Wildermuth said.

Police say Montoya also tried to tell police she was responsible for all the crimes and Lacey was innocent, but the evidence and witness statements say otherwise. Prosecutors are trying to keep Lacey behind bars until trial. He has a drug arrest from November, and they say he was busted for shoplifting the day before the crime spree. Montoya is also accused of taking part in that shoplifting.

Both Lacey and Montoya are charged with four counts of armed robbery, five counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and one count each of shooting at or from a motor vehicle and attempted armed robbery. Lacey also has two additional counts of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.