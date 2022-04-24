ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A 23-year-old Roswell man was arrested for allegedly shooting a teenager late Tuesday night. Juan Silvas was arrested after police say he shot the teen during a fight.

Police say the two got into it over threats Silva made against a woman when Silvas shot the teen once in each leg. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

When police searched for Silvas, they say he tried to escape through the back window of a home. Silvas is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and child abuse.