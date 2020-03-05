Roswell teen charged in connection with fatal hit and run crash

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department has arrested a teenager who is accused of leaving the scene of a crash after fatally hitting a pedestrian.

Roswell Police report that around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 31-year-old Tyree Williams was crossing the street and was struck by a vehicle driven by 17-year-old Saul Garcia. Police say Garcia was traveling 52 to 64 miles an hour in a 35 mph zone.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say Garcia left the scene of the crash and was later located by police in another part of the city after a citizen who was in the area followed Garcia’s vehicle and was able to help authorities locate him.

Garcia has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury. RPD reports there is a possibility of additional or upgraded charges as the case is being reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office.