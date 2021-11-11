Roswell teen arrested in shooting outside pre-school

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell teenager has been arrested for allegedly shooting at another individual outside of a preschool on Wednesday morning. The Roswell Police Department reports that 17-year-old Eric Madrid has been charged with shooting at or from a vehicle and that no one was injured in the incident.

Authorities state that the target in the shooting, a male walking near the Parkview Early Literacy Center, was seen running after the shots were fired. Police say no evidence was found indicating the intended target was struck by the gunfire.

RPD officers responded to the shots fired call outside the school at 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. During this time Parkview, Sierra Middle School, and El Capitan Elementary School were put on lockdown for an hour and 20 minutes.

Police report that people in the area saw a vehicle drive away at a high rate of speed right after the shots were heard. Around 7 p.m. that same day, investigators found what they believed to be the vehicle involved in the shooting outside of a residence on Delicado Drive.

Authorities state that the vehicle started to drive away but officers were able to stop it nearby and questioned the driver. Soon after, Madrid was located at the Delicado residence. RPD says the 24-year-old driver of the vehicle is believed to be the same individual who was driving the vehicle with Madrid as a passenger when Madrid allegedly fired the shots.

At this time, the driver has not been charged with any crimes related to the shooting. Police say that further investigation indicates that Madrid shot at the man walking because Madrid reportedly had an ongoing dispute with him.

When he was first taken into custody at the Delicado residence, police report Madrid had marijuana and prescription medication in his pockets which led to him being charged with a minor in possession of controlled substances. Roswell Police state that while the New Mexico Juvenile Probation and Parole Office approved Madrid’s incarceration, there was no space for additional inmates at juvenile detention facilities, and Madrid was released to his parents while awaiting his initial court appearance.