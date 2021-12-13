Roswell teen accused of killing Albuquerque man in crash to face judge

Crime

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man accused of killing a man in Albuquerque will face a judge on Monday, Dec. 13. Casino Salazar, 19, is accused of driving drunk and killing 58-year-old Kevin Barton last month while driving nearly 100 miles per hour near Morris St. and Montgomery Blvd.

Related Coverage:

That was just days after he was arrested for drunk driving in Chaves County and ordered not to leave the county or drink, drive, or have firearms. Officers say they found alcohol bottles, guns, and marijuana in Salazar’s vehicle.

He is being held behind bars until his trial.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES