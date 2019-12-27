Roswell restaurant employee accused of stealing $173K

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a restaurant where she worked.

According to police, Fredda Sanders stole more than $173,000 over the course of two years from Cattleman’s Kountry Kitchen in Roswell. It wasn’t until December 2017 that the owner realized the money had been taken.

According to court documents, investigators found Sanders made unauthorized withdrawals and online transfers to her personal account. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.