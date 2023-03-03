ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman was arrested after a pursuit in southern New Mexico. Authorities said she led them on a wrong-way chase after stealing from a mall.

According to Roswell Police Department (RPD), Sophia Solis, 29, was arrested following a chase that also involved the New Mexico State Police and Chaves County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the pursuit started because of a shoplifting incident. Solis is accused of stealing jewelry and other items from the Roswell Mall. Police said as she was being confronted, she bit a security officer. Afterward, she allegedly fled in a truck that had been reported stolen during a burglary on February 24.

A Roswell police officer pulled her over on East Pine Lodge Road shortly after the mall incident. However, they said she fled the traffic stop and headed north on US 285 in the southbound lanes, driving into oncoming traffic.

Spike strips were used to get the truck to stop around 11 miles north of Roswell city limits. Police said Solis was not compliant when they asked her to get out of the truck, so they had to pull her out.

Solis is charged with aggravated fleeing, robbery, larceny, vehicle burglary, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, receiving/transferring a stolen motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, battery, assault, shoplifting, criminal damage to property, concealing identity, and resisting/evading/obstructing an officer.