ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police Department said a student was arrested after being found with a gun on campus at Roswell High School on Friday.

According to officials, the student was found smoking marijuana in a restroom, and that’s when the gun was discovered.

Roswell Schools said the student was not threatening anyone. The school was put on a “soft lock-down” and was reopened the same day.