Roswell police seize $20K in meth and stolen vehicle

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police say they seized about $20,000 worth of meth and a stolen BMW at a traffic stop on Wednesday, July 11. The incident happened near East Hendricks Street and Holland Avenue in east Roswell just before 11 p.m.

Roswell police report an officer called in a temporary registration tag on a 2000 BMW which turned out to not be associated with the vehicle. During the investigation, police say the vehicle was discovered to have been stolen in Texas.

During an inventory of the car’s contents, a bag containing almost two pounds of meth was found under the spare tire in the trunk. Police arrested 48-year-old Rigoberto Carrasco of Andrews, Texas on a charge for the stolen car and federal drug trafficking charges are also pending.