Roswell police seek public’s help in locating drive-by shooting suspect

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are trying to track down an 18-year-old wanted for a drive-by shooting. Police say Martin Soltero opened fire near Main and Hobson Sunday night, hitting a 16-year-old girl in the leg.
That girl is expected to be okay. Officers have already arrested 17-year-old Juan Herrera, who they say was driving the car. They believe there was a third person in the car but do not know who. Anyone with information, including Soltero’s whereabouts, is asked to call Roswell Police.