Roswell police seek public’s help in locating drive-by shooting suspect

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are trying to track down an 18-year-old wanted for a drive-by shooting. Police say Martin Soltero opened fire near Main and Hobson Sunday night, hitting a 16-year-old girl in the leg.

Story continues below:

That girl is expected to be okay. Officers have already arrested 17-year-old Juan Herrera, who they say was driving the car. They believe there was a third person in the car but do not know who. Anyone with information, including Soltero’s whereabouts, is asked to call Roswell Police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES