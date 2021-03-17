Roswell police searching for grocery store shooting suspects

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are searching for two men accused of shooting at another vehicle at a grocery store last month. They say 19-year-old Johnny Joe Dutchover fired shots and people in the other vehicle shot back.

Johnny Joe Dutchover

Police say four other cars were hit with gunfire and five people in the parking lot were put in danger. Dutchover has been charged with shooting at a motor vehicle, as well as five counts of aggravated assault. His father, 43-year-old Johnny Joe Dutchover, has been charged with tampering with evidence.

If anyone has information that could lead to the suspects’ arrest, they are asked to call Roswell police at 575-624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS.