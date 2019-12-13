Breaking News
House gets 2 Trump impeachment charges after Judiciary vote

Roswell Police search for woman accused of fraud

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

32-year-old Lindsay Casillas-Moreno

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- Roswell Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect accused of defrauding a bank.

Police report 32-year-old Lindsay Casillas-Moreno is accused of manipulating two bank accounts, defrauding a bank of around $11,000. Casillas-Moreno allegedly controlled a business account and personal account and on seven occasions fraudulently was able to put the money into the personal account by writing a check from the business account.

The suspect would then take money from the personal account. Casillas-Moreno is described as 5-feet 5-inches tall with brown hair and eyes.

She is charged with seven counts of fraud. Anyone with information on Casillas-Moreno’s whereabouts is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770 or the Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-8477.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Submit a Display

Enter Today