Roswell Police search for woman accused of fraud

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- Roswell Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect accused of defrauding a bank.

Police report 32-year-old Lindsay Casillas-Moreno is accused of manipulating two bank accounts, defrauding a bank of around $11,000. Casillas-Moreno allegedly controlled a business account and personal account and on seven occasions fraudulently was able to put the money into the personal account by writing a check from the business account.

The suspect would then take money from the personal account. Casillas-Moreno is described as 5-feet 5-inches tall with brown hair and eyes.

She is charged with seven counts of fraud. Anyone with information on Casillas-Moreno’s whereabouts is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770 or the Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-8477.