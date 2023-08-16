The unidentified suspect is seen walking away from the car in this frame from surveillance video on Aug. 6, 2023. (Credit: Roswell Police Department)

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is asking for the public to help locate two men. The police believe they were involved in a shooting on August 6.

Herman Rafael Najar, 31, and a second unidentified man are accused of shooting from a car at another man who was riding a moped, police said.

Police said the 39-year-old man on the moped was being chased by the individuals in the car.

The moped driver was shot in the leg in the area of South Garden Avenue and East Mathews Street, about nine blocks from where the incident began near North Garden Avenue and East Second Street.

When the victim was shot, he lost control of the moped and laid it down on its side, police said. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was released later.

The car was found by officers nearby, but its occupants had fled. An arrest warrant was issued on August 9, charging Najar with numerous crimes in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Herman Najar or the identity and whereabouts of the second suspect is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.