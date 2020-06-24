Roswell police search for man accused of fatally shooting brother

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) -The Roswell Police Department is trying to track down a man accused of fatally shooting his brother on Wednesday morning. Police are asking the public for assistance in locating 34-year-old Alberto Ceballos.

Ceballos is five-feet, seven-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has black hair, and brown eyes. He also has tattoos on his head, neck, arms, chest, stomach, and back.

RPD reports that Ceballos is currently out of jail on conditions of release related to previous charges of DWI and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. Police state that Alberto Ceballos fatally shot his brother, 40-year-old Omar Ceballos at a house located on the 200 block of South Atkinson Avenue where Omar lived and where Alberto has lived at times.

RPD was called to the residence on Wednesday, June 24 around 2:10 a.m. when the mother of the brothers called for help as Omar had been shot. Medics determined he was deceased at the scene and suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alberto Ceballos is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.

