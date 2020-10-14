Roswell Police search for information in arson investigation

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is asking the public for any information they may have regarding an arson at Margarita’s restaurant. Investigators are seeking information to help identify a suspect or suspects in the case.

RPD reports that the fire was discovered on Sept. 30 around 5 a.m. and was extinguished quickly by the Roswell Fire Department. Police say the fire damaged a storage area in the restaurant in the 400 block of East Second Street.

Anyone with potential information in this case is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS(8477).

