Roswell Police search for driver after 2-year-old struck by car

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is looking to find the driver of a vehicle after they struck and seriously injured a two-year-old boy in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday, July 21. RPD reports that the incident happened in east Roswell at the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Cherry Street just before 7:30 p.m.

Police state that the boy was outside with his two brothers, each just a few years older than the youngest, when the two-year-old was about to cross the street. The older brothers told authorities the child was struck by what they believe was a white car.

After hitting the child, the brothers told RPD officers that a male got out of the car, picked up the child, and took him to a nearby house where the boys’ mother was at the time. While she and other individuals attended to the injured child, the male returned to the car and left the scene.

Roswell Police say the make and model of the white car is unknown and the male who got out of the car is described as Hispanic, chubby, and had a beard. The male is believed to be about five-feet, ten-inches tall.

An ambulance transported the injured boy to a local hospital and he was then transferred to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas. As of Wednesday, police say the child remained in the intensive care unit but that he was in stable condition. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-8477.