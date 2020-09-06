Roswell police make arrest in double murder

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is locked up after allegedly killing two people.

Roswell police say 29-year-old Ignacio Gamez is charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He’s accused of shooting 33-year-old Mark Montoya and 38-year-old Crystal Aguilar multiple times in a backyard on Tuesday night.

Aguilar died at the scene while Montoya later died two days later in a hospital. Investigators believe Gamez owed money to one of the victims, sparking an argument before the shooting.

Gamez was arrested and booked into jail on Saturday.