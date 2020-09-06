Roswell police make arrest in double murder

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is locked up after allegedly killing two people.

Roswell police say 29-year-old Ignacio Gamez is charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He’s accused of shooting 33-year-old Mark Montoya and 38-year-old Crystal Aguilar multiple times in a backyard on Tuesday night.

Aguilar died at the scene while Montoya later died two days later in a hospital. Investigators believe Gamez owed money to one of the victims, sparking an argument before the shooting.

Gamez was arrested and booked into jail on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss