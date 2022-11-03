ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a murder four years ago. Alfonso Reyes Vasquez Jr. is accused of shooting Freddy Bersane to death in 2018.

Bersane was reported missing, his body was never found. Police say a large bloodstain was found in Vasquez’s home and that DNA testing determined it was Bersane’s blood.

Bersane’s car was also found two blocks from Vasquez’s home and surveillance video shows it being dumped by someone other than Bersane. Police are still investigating but believe there may have been others who helped Vasquez dispose of the body.

Vasquez is currently in federal prison in Colorado.