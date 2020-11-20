Roswell Police looking for escaped fugitive

Austin Medford (Photo Courtesy of

Roswell Police Department)

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police are searching for a fugitive who escaped custody. Police arrested 23-year-old Austin Medford and his brother, Aaron, two days ago on warrants out of California where they’re wanted for kidnapping, robbery, and carjacking.

Police say as officers walked Austin to the police station for questioning, he took off running. Police believe Medford was spotted on surveillance Thursday wearing a red skirt, something on his head, and carrying a purse. “We’ve put an updated photo of the suspect on our Facebook page just this [Thursday] morning. So we urge the public to take a look at that and if they think they see this guy, let us know immediately so we can go get him back,” said a Roswell Police spokesperson Todd Wildermuth.

Chaves County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest. Police say anyone with information to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS.

