Roswell police looking for domestic violence suspect

Jason Michael Taylor (2017) Courtesy of Roswell Police Department

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police are looking for a man accused of attacking his girlfriend and threatening to burn her house. Investigators say last month, 40-year-old Jason Taylor hit the woman in the face and head with a bottle and pushed her off a raised porch. Police say he threatened to torch the house before he left.

Police say if you’ve seen him, call Roswell police at 575-624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS.

