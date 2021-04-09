Roswell Police looking for drive-by shooter who targeted mom, 11-year-old son

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is trying to track down the person behind a drive-by shooting that injured a mother while her 11-year-old son was in the car. The incident happened around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, April 7 while the mom and son were waiting for her boyfriend in a pickup truck near West Mathews Street and South Michigan Avenue.

Police say the suspect is believed to be a male who fired shorts from a window of a pickup truck as it drove by the parked truck with the woman and her son. The woman suffered one non-life-threatening gunshot wound and the boy was not hurt.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle is described as a white extended cab pickup that is possibly a Ford. Investigators have not determined a motive at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS(8477).