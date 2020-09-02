Roswell Police look to interview person of interest regarding fatal shooting

Roswell Police search for Ignacio Juan Gamez to be interviewed as part of their investigation into a Sept. 1 shooting. Gamez is not criminally charged in connection to the shooting. (courtesy RPD)

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically injured. Police have identified 29-year-old Roswell resident, Ignacio Juan Gamez as a person of interest that investigators want to speak with.

RPD reports that Gamez is not criminaly charged in connection with the shooting but detectives want to interview him as part of the investigation. Gamez however, is wanted on an arrest warrant in an unrelated case for failure to comply with probation conditions.

Police say that on Tuesday, September 1, officers responded to the 500 block of South Kansas Avenue in the central part of the city around 8 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing shots fired. Officers found two people, each with multiple gunshot wounds, in the backyard of a residence.

RPD states that 38-year-old Crystal Aguilar was dead at the scene while 33-year-old Mark Montoya was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and was then flown to another hospital. As of Wednesday morning, Montoya remained hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ignacio Juan Gamez or any other information that could be related to this case is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770 or the Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-8477.

