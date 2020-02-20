Roswell Police look to identify suspect attempting to use counterfeit money

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a woman who allegedly used counterfeit money at two stores. The suspect was captured on surveillance purchasing products at Big 5 Sporting Goods at North Main Street and Mescalero Road.

Police report the suspect was using two counterfeit $100 bills and then crossed Main Street to visit Westlake Ace Hardware where the suspect then unsuccessfully attempted to make a purchase with a counterfeit $50 bill. Both of the incidents took place on Sunday, February 16 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.