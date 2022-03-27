ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are investigating two separate shootings that happened late Friday night and early Saturday. Around 7:00 a.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was shot by a 19-year-old at an apartment complex in northwest Roswell.

The 17-year-old died and the 19-year-old was detained a short time later.

Then, around 11:30 Friday night, police say two men shot each other near a bar. One man had minor injuries while the other had life-threatening injuries and is hospitalized out of state.