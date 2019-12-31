Roswell police investigate home-invasion robbery and drive-by shooting

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- The Roswell Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in solving two separate crimes that took place last Thursday.

RPD reports that the first incident was a home-invasion robbery that took place around 7 p.m. on December 26, 2019. Police say that two suspects that were wearing all black and had their faces covered entered an 86-year-old woman’s home located on the 2700 block of Chrysler Drive.

One of the suspects held a knife throughout the incident. The suspects demanded money and left when the victim gave them cash.

The second incident happened around 10 p.m. on the 1200 block of East Walnut Street. Authorities say a residence was struck by multiple gunshots while a woman and five children were inside.

RPD reports that two of the shots entered the home but no one was struck. A pit bull that was outside the residence was hit but the gunfire but survived its injuries.

Police say a newer model black SUV was seen in the area before the shots were heard but it is unknown if it was the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding either of the two cases is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-8477.