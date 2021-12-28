Roswell Police investigate fatal shooting of 18-year-old

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The shooting death of an 18-year-old is under investigation by the Roswell Police Department. RPD states that around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, officers responded to the Saddle Creek Apartments on the 1900 block of South Sunset Avenue where they discovered David Gonzales lying in the parking lot.

Police report that Gonzales had multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene. Authorities state that shortly after, a female showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her wrist that is believed to be non-life-threatening.

RPD reports that the 18-year-old female was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle that was driven by her boyfriend who was also 18. An investigation by authorities determined that the couple had driven to the apartment complex parking lot to allegedly engage in drug-related activities with other individuals including Gonzales.

RPD reports that authorities believe Gonzales and an unidentified other male approached the vehicle and allegedly attempted to rob the male and female who were inside the vehicle at gunpoint.

Shots were fired and resulted in the death of Gonzales and the female’s wrist injury. Police state that investigators later found a large amount of cash and drug-related items in the vehicle.

Anyone with possible information, in this case, is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.