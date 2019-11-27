Roswell police investigate fatal shooting at apartment

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- Roswell police are investigating after a man was fatally shot on Tuesday night.

The Roswell Police Department says around 10 p.m. officers responded to an apartment complex located at North Washington Avenue and West 13th Street following reports of a shooting. Officers found 21-year-old Carlos Coronado shot multiple times inside an apartment.

He was transported to a local hospital but died a short time after arriving. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS.