Roswell police investigate after woman killed in shooting

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- The Roswell Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Friday morning.

Officers were called to an area in the 200 block of East Deming Street around 8:30 a.m. in response to a shooting. RPD states that officers at the scene discovered a deceased female victim inside a house.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity or any information regarding a potential suspect. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770 or Chaves County Crimes Stoppers at 1-888-594-8477.

