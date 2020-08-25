Roswell Police identify most wanted suspects

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) -Roswell Police have identified the department’s most wanted suspects. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the individuals or that has any information that could help locate the suspects is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770 or the Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS(8477).

Callers may remain anonymous and Crime Stoppers callers may be eligible for a reward if their information leads to an arrest or conviction.

Andrez Aguilar

Andrez Aguilar, 22, is facing charges for battery against a household member, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a household member, false imprisonment, interference with communications, criminal damage to property, or a household member. Police say Aguilar is accused of hitting and kicking his ex-girlfriend and not letting her leave the residence they were in at the time.

Aguilar also allegedly took her phone and broke it and then forced her to drive him around while he had a gun to her head. Aguilar is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 225-pounds and has “Andrez” tattooed on his right arm and “Loyalty 16” tattooed on his left hand.

Jesus Vallejos

Thirty-two-year-old Jesus Vallejos also goes by the alias Chewy Vallejos and is facing charges including two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated burglary, and criminal damage to property. Vallejos allegedly was one of two men who used guns to threaten another man.

Police say when the victim retreated inside his residence, the two men allegedly forced their way inside by breaking the doorframe. They left the residence, however, a rock was thrown at a window, breaking it. Vallejos is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 170-pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He has tattoos on both arms, on his neck, head, chest, abdomen, back, and left calf, and has”19″ near his lip.

George Ortiz

George Ortiz is 37-years-old and also goes by Gregory Ortiz and George Bocelli. Ortiz is facing charges including resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Ortiz is charged in connection with fleeing from an officer by driving at high speeds and running a red light. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 155-pounds, and has black hair, and brown eyes.

Jonicholas Aguilar

Jonicholas Aguilar is 22-years-old and is facing a charge of aggravated assault. Aguilar is accused of brandishing a gun at another man during a confrontation. He is 5 feet 10 inches, weighs 240 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.