ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – October is National Crime Prevention Month, meant to raise public awareness on preventing crime in their communities. The Roswell Police Department is reminding citizens of different ways they can be aware and prevent crime in their neighborhoods.

Roswell police offer some tips on preventing crime:

Install adequate lighting

Lock doors, windows and cars

Don’t leave valuables in vehicles

Park in well lit areas, be aware of surroundings

Be familiar with your neighbors and neighborhood

Report suspicious activity

Roswell police offer a neighborhood watch program that works with the department. The program encourages neighbors to work together. They say effective watch groups meet regularly and talk about issues in the area, they meet with police and other emergency services to talk about issues and get information. Anyone interested in creating a neighborhood watch through RPD’s program can contact the Roswell police department.