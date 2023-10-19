ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department said they have arrested a second person related to a deadly shooting at a Walmart. Police arrested 22-year-old Zayleen Thyberg who was the girlfriend of the victim in last weekend’s shooting. They said that after Steve Soltero was shot by a Walmart employee, Thyberg removed a gun from Soltero’s hand and hid the weapon with some nearby merchandise.

Police also said Thyberg had tried to punch the shooter minutes before the shooting while he was suspected of following the couple. Thyberg is facing a tampering with evidence charge.

The suspected shooter, Joshua Martinez, was arrested on Monday. His next court appearance is scheduled for next week.