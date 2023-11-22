ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police arrested a man on Tuesday for the murder of his ex-girlfriend during a drive-by shooting on Feb. 7, 2018.

Raymond Anthony Lucero Jr., 45, is charged with first-degree murder, retaliation against a witness, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building/shooting at or from a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, and four counts of child abuse.

Lucero was identified as the suspect in the death of 33-year-old Tess Jauregui shortly after the shooting. Investigators initially did not have enough evidence to move forward with criminal prosecution at that time. However, they continued to work the case and gather more evidence that led to the charges being filed Tuesday, according to a news release from the police department.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Sunrise Mobile Home Park in the 1200 block of West Hobbs Street. Lucero is accused of firing multiple gunshots at the mobile home where Jauregui lived. There were also five other people inside the home during the shooting: Jauregui’s four children, ages 7 to 15, and a woman who was Jauregui’s friend. None of the other people inside was injured. Some of the shots also hit another occupied mobile home nearby, but no one was injured in that residence, police said.

RPD investigators believe Lucero shot at Jauregui’s residence because he was upset that she had called police about an incident that occurred three days earlier in which Lucero had allegedly beaten Jauregui.