ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department said they have arrested a man accused in a shooting death last month. Police arrested 49-year-old Carlos Archuleta Thursday night near the central part of the city.

He is accused of shooting Corey Deck late last month. Police said Archuleta and Deck had been fighting. Archuleta is facing a second-degree murder charge. Archuleta has a criminal record dating back nearly 30 years.