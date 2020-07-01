Roswell Police arrest man accused of fatally shooting his brother

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man charged in the shooting death of his brother last week was arrested on Monday, June 29. The Roswell Police Department reports 34-year-old Alberto Ceballos was arrested during a traffic stop of a car on the east side of the city not far from where the shooting took place on June 24, 2020.

RPD reports that officers were looking for the car after investigators learned of information that linked the car to the suspect. Police say an officer spotted the car just before 7:30 p.m. just west of East McGaffey Street and South Atkinson Avenue and initiated a traffic stop. The car, which was being driven by a female, stopped in the 1500 block of Old Dexter Highway just outside of city limits.

RPD states that Ceballos was a passenger in the car and the vehicle was seized pending a search warrant and the driver was taken to the police station where they were interviewed. The driver is not facing any charges related to the case.

Ceballos was taken into custody without incident. Police state he is charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the death of his brother, 40-year-old Omar Ceballos.

Alberto Ceballos is being held without bond at the Chaves County Detention Center. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the morning of Tuesday, June 30.

Related Coverage: