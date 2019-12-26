Roswell police arrest 18-year-old accused of stealing car on Christmas

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- The Roswell Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old after they allegedly stole a car from a parking lot late Christmas night.

RPD reports that 18-year-old Anthony Castaneda fled from police after stealing a 2009 Chevrolet Monte Carlo that was left running in the parking lot of the Allsup’s at West McGaffey Street and South Lea Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. An officer saw the car and then discovered it parked in the driveway in the 1500 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue.

While the officer attempted to block the stolen car in the driveway, police say Casteneda drove through the front yard of the residence and left the scene at a high rate of speed. The RPD officer witnessed Castaneda drive the car through two stop-sign intersections before crashing into a fence in the 1400 block of South Garden Avenue.

Authorities say, Castaneda, who was the only person in the vehicle, got out of the car and fled on foot before the officer was able to stop him and hold him at gunpoint. Castaneda allegedly resisted officers’ attempts to handcuff him and was eventually tased before being handcuffed and arrested.

He was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer in addition to six traffic-related violations including driving with a suspended license.