ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Two teenagers accused of shooting and killing a man in Roswell have been arrested.

Officers were called out to North Mississippi Avenue on Tuesday night, where they found 40-year-old Joe Martinez shot to death after a fight. Police identified the suspects as 19-year-old Bobby Gonzales and 16-year-old Ernest Rivera IV.

After a search was called for the teens, police say both teens turned themselves in late Thursday night. They are both charged with second-degree murder.