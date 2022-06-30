ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department has arrested a suspect they believe to be connected to at least 10 car burglaries that happened between June 26 and 29. They say the suspect was arrested on Wednesday, June 29, on vehicle-burglary warrants from two other New Mexico counties.

Through surveillance video, police saw the suspect driving a stolen dark-colored KIA SUV. That same vehicle was located by an RPD officer Wednesday morning at the Belmont Motel on West Second Street. The suspect was located in one of the rooms and arrested.

According to an RPD press release, the car burglaries happened mostly in the northern part of Roswell but also includes one or two others in other parts of the city. These burglaries involved someone entering unlocked vehicles.

Investigators believe all of the burglaries can be tied to the suspect, who is from Midland, Texas. They also believe he committed additional vehicle burglaries in Roswell.

As officials try and piece together the vehicle-burglary case, they are asking for anyone with information to contact them at 575-624-6770. This could be reporting a vehicle burglary or if they have video surveillance of a burglary.