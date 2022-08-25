ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials are on the lookout for a person they suspect fatally shot someone. The Roswell Police Department (RPD) said the shooting took place on August 19.

According to a press release from RPD, emergency responders showed up at a property in the 600 block of South Missouri Avenue just before 4 a.m. on August 19 and found a man dead. The man was identified as Robert Smiley, 36, and he reportedly had a single gunshot wound.

A person seen in surveillance video near the area of the shooting is the suspect, the RPD’s Criminal Investigations Division said. In the footage, the person was wearing khaki shorts, a backward ball cap, a light-colored facemask with a skull on it, and a black shoulder sling bag.





Video surveillance of suspect; Photo courtesy of the Roswell Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RPD at 575-624-6770.