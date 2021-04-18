Roswell officer-involved shooting suspect had long criminal history

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – State police have identified the suspect in last week’s deadly shooting involving Roswell police and the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office. Victor Ivan Barron, 22, reportedly fled from a Chaves County sheriff’s deputy during an attempted traffic stop Thursday night.

Roswell police were called to help and tried deflating Barron’s tires. Authorities say Barron then drove into the parking lot of a bank, got out of his truck with a gun in his hand, and ran away. Officials say that’s when two Roswell police officers and a Chaves County sheriff’s deputy fired at least one round, striking Barron. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

This wasn’t Barron’s first run in with authorities. He was arrested in May of last year after crashing into a gas station that sparked an explosion, seriously injuring an employee. He was then booked for credit card theft and concealing his identity. Deputies alter learned he had an active warrant in Albuquerque for auto theft.