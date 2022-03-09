ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of killing his girlfriend at a Roswell home in January 2020 and then fleeing to Mexico with the couple’s son was returned to the United States Tuesday. The FBI’s legal attaché in Mexico City worked with Mexican authorities to take custody of Jorge Ernesto Rico-Ruvira. An FBI agent brought him back to Roswell on March 8 where he was booked into the Chaves County Detention Center. Rico-Ruvira will face charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery and child abuse.

Rico-Ruvira is charged with the strangling death of 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez. A family member found her body in a bedroom at the home when he went to the house after he became concerned she was not answering her phone. Rico-Ruvira fled to Mexico with his then-3-year-old son. They were located in the State of Jalisco, Mexico, on Oct. 6, 2021. The young boy was returned safely and placed in the care of family members in Roswell.