ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Julio Garcia Jr., a Roswell man who crashed his car into a power pole in Albuquerque two years ago, will spend nearly a decade behind bars. Witnesses said Garcia Jr. was driving after a party back in September 2021 when he hit a power pole causing the car to flip. His girlfriend, Sarah Cardenas, was killed in the crash. Garcia Jr.’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

He pled no contest to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence back in July. Judge David Murphy sentenced him to eight years in prison followed by five years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community service.