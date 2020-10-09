Roswell man wanted for rape and battery charges

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is currently searching for a man charged with the rape and battery of a woman inside a residence in October of 2020. Jason Greggory Henderson, 20, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman twice, choking her into unconsciousness, using a machete to cut her as well as strike her with the handle, and also taking her phone away from her.

Officials say they believe immediately after the incident, Henderson may have driven north from Roswell in his car, which eventually was in a rollover. The vehicle was found on U.S. 285 between Roswell and Vaughn. No one was in the vehicle when it was found.

Henderson is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with black or brown hair, and blue eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770 or the Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous and callers to Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a reward if their information leads to an arrest or conviction.

