Roswell man sought in connection to Saturday night fatal shooting

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are looking for a man they say is responsible for the death of a woman shot late Saturday night. An arrest warrant was issued Sunday for 25-year-old Christopher Nathan Beltran. He is being charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 34-year-old Domonique Gonzales.

Gonzales was found dead by police outside the front door of a residence in the 400 block of East Forest Street. Officials say police arrived around 10:40 p.m. in response to a shots fired call.

Beltran is believed to be Gonzales’s ex-boyfriend. According to a press release, investigators believe Beltran may have been upset with Gonzales possibly being in a relationship with someone else. Beltran is also being charged with tampering with evidence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding Beltran’s whereabouts are asked to call Roswell police at 575-624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 888-594-TIPS.